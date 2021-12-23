Two robbery suspects grabbed in Bolga

One other suspect, whose name has been given as L.K., is currently on the run

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the Upper East Regional Command, has arrested two robbery suspects after an intelligence-led operation on Wednesday, December 22.

The two are said to have been involved in the attack and robbery of a Honda and V-5 Apsonic motorbikes from their victims last Saturday.



The two, Mbabila Gideon and Castro Permadok, have since confessed their involvement in the crime.



One other suspect whose name has been given as L.K. is currently on the run.

He is said to have the stolen motorbikes and a locally manufactured pistol, which they used for their expeditions.



“The two suspects who have been identified by their victims are currently in police custody assisting the investigations to arrest their accomplice, L.K,” the police said in a statement on Thursday, December 23.



They assured of their determination to “arrest and prosecute criminal elements in our communities for the peace and safety of all”.