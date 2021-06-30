Two school kids knocked down by overtaking vehicle; one killed instantly

A vehicle has knocked down two school children, killing one

While trying to dodge a hefty gridlock on the Kumasi-Accra road, a vehicle has knocked down two school children who were on the pedestrian lane on their way to school at Odumasi near Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The traffic congestion spanning over 2 kilometers was caused by a truck loaded with sugar somersaulting on the main stretch, blocking all other incoming vehicles.



According to an eyewitness, who reported on Akoma FM’s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma, the impatient driver overtook the queue and ran into the school children and killed one instantly.

The casualties were rushed to the Konongo Government Hospital.



Residents and other road users also assiduously collected the bags of sugar to clear the road for traffic to flow.