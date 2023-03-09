0
Two schools at Dome-Kwabenya receive books from Nigerian queen Lutterodt Jose

Two Schools At Dome Kwabenya Receive Books From Nigerian Queen Lutterodt Jose.jpeg HRH Queen Lodi-lina Lutterodt Jose and the beneficiaries

HRH Queen Lodi-lina Lutterodt Jose, the founder of VLM Foundation, led her team to donate books and other stationeries to community schools at Kwabenya on Wednesday, February 16.

Over 500 age-appropriate reading books were presented to kids from nursery to class 6 to aid their learning.

The first school to receive the items was the Budding Brains School in Obeyeyie-Amasaman, a community school owned by Madam Irene Adjetey. The second beneficiary was the Kwabenya Cluster of Schools, a government school located in heart of the Kwabenya community.

Speaking to the press after the donation, HRH Lutterodt Jose who is also the Yeyeluwa of Yorubas in Dome-Kwabenya said "Reading has a lot of benefits and we know and believe that this will go a long way in enhancing their vocabulary, focus, concentration, general knowledge expression, and comprehension.

"Some studies suggest students take in more information from paper than from screens, underlining the c ase for picking up an actual book rather than an e-reader,” she continued.

According to her, she decided to give the reading materials as she made reference to a study done in Norway that showed students who read texts in print scored better in reading comprehension tests than students who read digitally.

On his part, HRH Dr. Olaide Mayowa Jose who donated bags to cement to the community applauded all the hard-working teachers for doing a lot and impacting the students with little resources available.

He noted that the bags of cement will aid in the completion of the school facility as the students currently rely on an uncompleted building for their learning.

He confirmed that his office will be organizing a reading and writing challenge with the first slated for December 2023.

He said the student who reads the most book at the end of the month and can retell stories of what they have read back to their teacher will rewarded.

For the writing challenge, he said that student have till October to write their own stories while noting that the best write-up will get illustrated and published.

