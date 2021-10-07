Two siblings drown at Akyem Dampong

The two brothers were carried away by the flood water

• Two teenage brothers have drowned

• The brothers were washed by heavy rainfall when they were having fun in the rain



• The incident occurred at Akyem Dampong



Two teenage brothers have reportedly drowned following a heavy downpour at Asante Akyem Dampong in the Ashanti Region.



The boys reportedly drowned while enjoying the rainfall when floodwaters running into the main drainage in the community carried them away.



According to a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb, some residents witnessed the boys slip into the running water and struggled to stay afloat.

According to eyewitnesses, some young men dived in to rescue the boys but failed due to the high pressure of the running water.



"After diving into the main drainage, one of the boys was seen washed to the side of the drain floating.



Both boys were later retrieved but had died," the report said.



The district police is reported to have since visited the scene and conveyed their bodies to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.