Two speeches Mahama went into 2016 elections with

John Dramani Mahama, a former President of Ghana, has stated that he went into the 2016 elections with the understanding that he could win or lose.



According to him, he knew that based on how crucial the election was, the result could favour or go against him, therefore, he prepared a victory and concession speech.



Unfortunately, he had to use the concession speech since he lost the elections to the then opposition candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Talking to Samson Kasumba on Uganda-based NBS Television over the weekend, Mahama said he has a track record of conceding defeat but feels the 2020 election ended under questionable circumstances.



“When going into an election, prepare to either win or lose. In 2016, I prepared two speeches, and unfortunately, I had to use the concession speech in 2016.



“In 2016, I was the incumbent President, and I lost an election. I conceded and congratulated my opponent and attended his inauguration.



“I have a track record of conceding to elections asserting they were free and fair. 2021 was not the same. When I was President, we didn’t interfere with the election security committee. They did their job,” Mahama said.

The former President noted that despite challenges, Ghana’s Electoral Commission has earned for itself an enviable record of a world-class electoral body.



“We have gone from metallic boxes to transparent boxes, photo ID cards, and biometric registration.



We believe the Electoral Commission has built enough capacity to hold a free and fair election.”



“We have held several elections since 1992 in Ghana. Ghana has become the gold standard for elections, and our electoral commission is prided as one of the best on the continent,” John Dramani Mahama stressed.