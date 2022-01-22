Two staff of TOR die in gory accident

The victims were crushed by an Accra-bound truck

MyNewsGh.com has learnt of the death of two security personnel at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

According to information available to this news portal, the two personnel died in an accident on the Tema Motorway while on their way to work Wednesday.



The vehicle was said to have been crushed by an Accra-bound Truck which veered off the road to the Tema bound section of the road.



The remains of the deceased are currently at the Tema General Hospital morgue whiles the driver of the truck has been arrested by the Police to assist in their investigation.

The deceased Moses Anawe and Felix Agyekum were said to have been working in the refinery for over twenty years.



Their death is said to have affected the morale of especially their colleagues at the security department of the company.