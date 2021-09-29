Two suspected cooking pot thieves tortured by mob, one dies

One of the suspects is reported to have died after he was tortured

Two suspected thieves have been tortured by a mob in Betom a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality in the Eastern Region.

One of the suspects is reported dead after he was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital.



The incident occurred Tuesday dawn.



The two victims and other accomplices who managed to escape were allegedly arrested by some youth after they attempted to steal big Aluminum cooking pots belonging to a Chop bar operator at Betom.



The mob brutalized and tortured the two suspects and inflicted nail and cutlass wounds on them. Sensing danger that the suspects may die, the mob dragged and abandoned them at the Apenteng Hall area.



This attracted many passersby during the morning, some of whom threw objects at the suspects who were bleeding from their multiple injuries.

One of the suspects pleaded for water and porridge and bread which a good Samaritan provided him.



Police subsequently came to their rescue and sent them to the Eastern Regional Hospital where one was reportedly pronounced dead.



Burglary and theft cases are on the rise in the New Juaben Municipality hence the anger of the residents.



Similar mob actions have been subjected to few suspects arrested in other Communities in the Municipality this year.