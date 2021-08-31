Two suspected robbers busted with gold detecting machine in the Savanna Region

Suspected robbers

The Bole police patrol team in the Bole-Bamboi District of the Savanna Region has arrested two suspected armed robbers at Maluwe, a farming community near Bole.

The two are Dauda Appiah, 43; and Yussif Abdullah, 25.



The police retrieved an empty shell of G3 ammunition, a single-barrelled gun, and a cutlass when a search was conducted in their respective rooms.



Supt. Agyekum Owusu, Public Relations Officer of the regional police command, in an interview, said on August 30, 2021, one Kuualong Donirima, a complainant, together with Mahama Sumani Sofo, a member of a local community watch group in Tinga and Wakawaka, two mining communities around Bole, assisted by the Bole patrol team, arrested and brought to the station suspect Dauda Appiah and Yusiif Abdullah.

Sup. Agyekum said the complainant, Kuualong Donirima, said on August 29, 2021, at Talekura, the suspects, together with two others, who are on the run, fully masked and armed with guns and cutlasses, robbed him of his gold detecting machine.



The two suspects were later spotted with the machine in Maluwe and were arrested.



The suspects will be arraigned.