Two suspected robbers remanded into prison custody

Source: GNA

The Wa High Court has remanded two suspected armed robbers grabbed in the Wa West District, into prison custody to reappear in court on December 2, 2021.

The plea of the suspects, Musdeen Issahaku and Alhassan Musah, were not taken by the court, presided over by His Lordship Justice Alhaji Abdul-Yussif Assibey, a Wa High Court Judge.



The suspects were part of a team of four people who went on a robbery spree, attacked and stabbed two of their victims on Saturday, November 13, 2021.



According to a Police statement, signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kwesi Ofori, who is the Director-General in charge of the Police Public Affairs of the Police Service on November 14, 2021 in Accra.



The statement said one of the suspects was shot and killed while the fourth one escaped.

The statement said the Police is courting public support to arrest that suspect at large.



The statement urged the public and health facilities to report any person who reports in or is seen with gunshot wounds to the police for immediate action to be taken.



Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Upper West Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa, that the body of the deceased suspect had been deposited at the Jirapa Municipal Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.



He said two of the victims had been discharged, while one was still on admission at an undisclosed health facility.