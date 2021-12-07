Two suspected thieves nearly lynched at Awutu Bereku

The suspects

Two young men narrowly escaped being lynched for stealing at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The incident happened Monday, December 6, morning around 9:30 am after a group of Youth in the area grabbed the suspects Sampson Quaye and the other commonly known as Rasta, pilfering electric cables and other items from an uncompleted building.



The suspects are said to have gained notoriety for stealing and have been accused of stealing from ten other homes.



They would have been beaten to death by the mob had it not been for the quick intervention of some young people, who proposed they should be handed over to the Police after beating them.

Due to the nature of their wounds, the suspects were transferred to the Awutu Bereku Health Centre for treatment under monitoring by the police.



According to the Awutu Bereku Police, the suspects would be arrested and arraigned after being treated.