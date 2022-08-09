0
Two suspects including a minor arrested over murder of Tweneboa Kodua SHS student

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service has said two suspects including a minor have been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery and murder of a student at Fiankoma in the Ashanti region.

According to the Police, the suspect Eric Annig and the minor after robbing the victim, Osei Mensah Daniel, who is a third-year student of Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School proceeded to bury him in a cocoa farm near Benebene.

“Following their arrest, the suspect together with his minor accomplice led the Police to the scene where the body of the deceased was found.

“The body was removed and deposited at the St Peter’s Catholic Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy,” Director of Public Affair, Chief Superintendent of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi narrated in a press release dated August 8, 2022.

Below is the full press statement:

