Two teacher unions to strike over cost of living allowance delay

Strikes Schoo; The teachers are demanding the payment of their cost of living allowance

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Two teacher unions have served notice of their intention to strike by the end of June over delays in the payment of their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

The two teacher unions are the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT).

The Vice-President of NAGRAT, Mr. Jacob Naaba, made the disclosure in an interview on Accra100.5 FM’s news on Wednesday 8, 2022.

According to him, teachers are suffering in the wake of the economic hardships in the country.

“It is the reason teachers want the government to swiftly pay COLA to cushion them in these difficult times,” he said.

He added that many teachers have sent their immediate family members back to the villages because they are unable to take care of them because of the high cost of living in the country.

“At the May Day celebrations attended by President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) reiterated the call for the government to pay COLA to ameliorate the suffering of teachers but one month after the celebration, nothing has been heard from the government,” Mr. Naaba noted.

He directed members of the unions to start wearing red armbands and brand their offices red till the end of June.

He added that if COLA has not been paid by the government by the end of June, they will declare a full strike in the month of July to press home their demand.

