Two teenagers drown in Newmont Ahafo storage dam

Source: GNA

Two teenagers from Kenyase Number two, a mining community within the Newmont Ahafo mine catchment area, have drowned in the company’s Water Storage Facility (WSF).

The police with support from community members have retrieved the bodies from the facility, but preliminary investigations revealed the deceased were among two other teenagers who accessed the private facility.



A press release issued and signed by Mr Samuel Osei, Manager, Communications and External Relations of the Ahafo mine and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said the deceased attempted to swim but drowned in the facility.



“The incident has been reported to the police and regulators who are currently investigating the incident and Newmont is cooperating with the investigations. Our deepest condolences go to the bereaved families,” said Mr Francois Hardy, Regional Senior Vice President, Africa Operations, in the statement.



They added that “officials of the Ahafo Mine have visited the families of the deceased to express sympathy for their loss.”

In accordance with local tradition, the appropriate traditional authorities have been duly notified and the company would work with them to undertake the necessary traditional rites, the statement indicated.



The Water Storage Facility is a dam created by the company to store freshwater needed for the mine’s operation.



The dam is a protected zone with warning signs to discourage unapproved entry and a company security team patrolling the facility.