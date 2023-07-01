Two times Akufo-Addo’s outburst against chiefs has caused public backslash

President Akufo-Addo

Chiefs hold a significant role in Ghanaian society, commanding respect and wielding influence in their respective territories.



However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has recently faced heavy criticism from sections of the public for his outbursts against some chiefs in the country.



In Ghanaian culture, chiefs traditionally ruled over their territories until the democratic era, when elected leaders assumed the positions of president, vice president, and ministers etc.



Nevertheless, the importance of chiefs in governance and community affairs cannot be underestimated, as they continue to play a vital role in their communities and hold a revered status.



President Akufo-Addo's actions and utterances toward two chiefs have drawn significant public backlash recently and in the past.



Akufo-Addo chides paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional area



The first incident occurred during a radio interview on Peace FM in October 2021.



The paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional area, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti, had given the government a four-month ultimatum to open the E-block community day senior high school which in his view, has stalled since 2016.



The GH¢9 million project which was part of some 200 classroom blocks the erstwhile Mahama administration started was supposed to have some 26 classrooms attached and 5 departments including a science block.



Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti speaking with the Minority side of the Education Committee who toured the uncompleted school buildings in the Ketu South constituency says, government’s approach to education is appalling.

"If we have to beg for education before people can go to school, then I don’t know what we call democracy at all. Look at the structure, it’s almost 90 percent complete. The thieves are having a field day, going in there to have everything removed at will.”



“The NPP government now has free SHS education, but my people are not benefitting because there is no school here. So I am giving the Education Minister up till February [2022] for the school to be completed,” the chief added.



In response on n interview on Peace FM, President Akufo-Addo suggested that the Paramount Chief should complete the abandoned block himself if he was frustrated with the delay.



“Is he the one going to give the Minister of Education an ultimatum?...then he should go and complete it.”



His remark sparked widespread condemnation from the public, with calls for the president to apologize to the chief. Various interest groups and organizations also issued press releases denouncing the president's comments as insulting, particularly against the Volta region.



“The President’s conduct which we do not see him exhibit against chiefs from other parts of the country is a total affront to the entire Volta Region and the Aflao Traditional Area in particular, a united Ghana with a common destiny is undermined by such reckless and discriminatory conduct of the president," MP for Ketu South Constituency Dzifa Abla Gomshie said on Octorber 28, 2021.



Akufo-Addo angry at Mempeasem chief's conduct during national anthem



The second incident unfolded during the Green Ghana Day event held at the University of Ghana campus on June 9, 2023.



A viral video captured President Akufo-Addo angrily ordering the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to seek answers as to why the Mempesem chief failed to stand up during the recitation of the national anthem.



The president's body language and apparent fury towards the chief drew significant criticism from segments of the public, who perceived his actions as disrespectful.

Yaw Asani Tano, the National Organizer of the Liberal Party of Ghana, issued a strong caution to President Akufo-Addo regarding his conduct towards chiefs in the country.



“The president’s action in the public domain in this nature must be condemned, and he must apologize to the chieftaincy fraternity.”



He added ““If the president does not come out to apologize to the chiefs, I will be surprised in the sense that this is the third time we have witness the president disrespecting chiefs.



"One of them was in your own studio, Peace FM where he was asked a question about a particular building and he replied that the chief should go and build it if he was unhappy about its state.



“He went to the Ashanti region, one of the towns, the same thing happened. He told them that if they won’t vote for him, they should vote for NDC, and this is another, third time…so, you the president, cannot go on disrespecting the chieftaincy institution, when we have a whole Ministry for it. You can’t disrespect them like that.”



Meanwhile, the Chief of Mempeasem, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI, later apologised to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for incurring his wrath during a national event on Friday, June 9, 2023.



According to the chief, his decision to remain seated while the national anthem played at the Green Ghana Day event was due to his state of health and not an act of disrespect to the president or the anthem.



“At the commencement of the programme, the National Anthem was observed, and the president was seen directing the Regional Minister for Greater Accra, Hon Henry Quartey, to get my attention to observe the anthem, because I was seated whilst it was being observed.



“I respectfully wish to extend my sincerest apologies to the President and the good people of Ghana about this rather unfortunate incident.



“I would like to state for the records that I did not elect to willfully refuse to stand to observe the National Anthem.

No patriotic son of the land would do so let alone a chief, more so in the presence of the President and other distinguished guests. I did not stand to observe the National Anthem because I felt weak. Even though I was not well and was on medication, I had endeavored to attend the programme because I share in the vision of the President for the Green Ghana Day initiative.



"I was hoping everything would go as planned so I could retire home in time to continue with my recuperation,” the chief said in a statement on Monday, 12 June 2023.



These incidents have sparked discussions on the need for leaders, including the president, to demonstrate the utmost respect for chiefs and cultural institutions.



The role of chiefs in local governance and their contributions to community development cannot be undermined, and any perceived disrespect towards them is viewed as an affront to Ghanaian culture and tradition.



