Two trucks crash on Nsawam-Accra highway

The incident happened on Saturday

Two articulated trucks crashed on the Nsawam-Accra highway, the police have announced.

The accident which occurred on Saturday, October 16 resulted in heavy traffic.



The two trucks have been towed to ensure the free flow of vehicles.



“Reference the road traffic crash involving two articulator trucks on the Nsawam-Accra bound carriageway of the Nsawam bypass (N6).



“The crashed trucks have been towed off the road, spilled oil washed off the crash scene, with the help of Road Safety Management Services Limited, and The Ghana National Fire Service teams respectively.

“Consequently, the road is opened to normal traffic flow by the Nsawam MTTD police officers.



“We, therefore, take this opportunity to thank the Road Safety Management Services Limited for their quick response, as well as the commuters for their patience and cooperation.



“Meanwhile, heavy-duty and transit vehicle drivers are cautioned to drive with due care and attention when approaching urban/settlement sections of our highways or transit routes,” the statement by the police said.