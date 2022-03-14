Two unknown lifeless bodies found within a week in Ho

One of the corpse was found under a bridge

Residents in the Volta regional capital Ho are currently living in fear following the discovery of some two unknown dead bodies at different locations.

On Wednesday, March 9, residents around Mirage-UHAS new community found a lifeless body wrapped in a black polybag under a bridge on the Sokode Etoe - UHAS by-pass stretch.



According to them, their attention was drawn by a stench emanating from the remains.



The residents, however, believe the body was beheaded.

Barely 24 hours after the discovery, another lifeless male body was seen at a basketball court near the Ho Technical University, School Authorities confirmed the deceased was not a student nor a member of the school community.



Meanwhile, the Ho Municipal Security Council has begun investigations into the development.



The two bodies have been taken by the police for autopsy.