Two ‘violent’ robbers busted at Kaneshie

Ghana Police Service

Two violent robbery suspects, Chisom Nsube and Ebuka Salvation all aged 28 years were arrested at Kaneshie through a Police-public partnership in the South Industrial area.

They were arrested last night, Tuesday, December 21, 2021.



The two suspects together with an accomplice only known as Award who is currently on the run robbed their victim of an amount of Two Thousand, Three Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 2,300.00) and one Vivo mobile phone at gun and knifepoint.

“However they were arrested in their attempt to escape,” the Police statement said.



