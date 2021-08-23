Two weekend accidents kill 6-month-old baby, 18 others

A mangled bus from one of the deadly incidents

At least 19 people have perished in two separate accidents this weekend.

Ten died after two Yutong buses with registration numbers GN 4742-17 and GS 6262-19, collided head-on at Gomoa Mampong on the Accra-Cape Coast highway.



The injured are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

The crash happened around 3:30 am after the Yutong bus with registration number GN 4741 – 10, which was headed for Accra from Takoradi, tried overtaking another vehicle and ended up colliding with the other Yutong bus with registration number GS 6262-19, which was headed for The Ivory Coast from Accra.



A separate accident on the Apedwa stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway on Saturday, 21 August 2021 killed a six-month-old baby and eight others.