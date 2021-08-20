Two women sustain gun shot injuries in Obuasi

File Photo: The two are currently receiving treatment at the AGA Hospital

Two women have been hit by a stray bullet at Tutuka a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

An eyewitness said some gun wielding men shot sporadically on their way to bury the Dagomba chief of the area.



The mourners were on their way to the Kyekyewere cemetery when the incident occurred.



The two victims whose names have been given as Sister Abena, roasted corn seller and Aunty Adwoa, fried chicken vender ply their trade at the Tutuka market.

The two are currently receiving treatment at the AGA Hospital.



They are in a stable condition according to a nurse at the hospital.