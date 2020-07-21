General News

Two-year-old drowns at Gbawe

File photo of a person drowning

The Gbawe police in Accra are investigating the circumstances leading to the drowning of a two-year-old boy at Gbawe Flower Pot.

The body of David Kofi Anokye was discovered on Thursday morning floating in an abandoned well.



His mother, Bernice Anokye, on Wednesday, reported to the Gbawe police the disappearance of her son.



According to her, she left the boy in the care of her 10-year-old daughter and went to town to trade.

On her arrival, David was nowhere to be found and so a formal report was made to the police for assistance.



On Thursday, July 16, 2020, David’s body was discovered in an open but abandoned well in the area by some of the residents.



The Gbawe police have since retrieved the body from the well and conveyed it to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation while investigations into the matter continue.

