Twum Wusu-Krobom Chief appeals for increased security

Police confirmed recent violent incidents in the municipality

Nene Ojemumah Ashietey, Dangme Chief of Twum Wusu-Krobom in the Kwaebibirem Municipality has appealed to the Government for security protection for his community members in the area.

He made the appeal following attacks and threats they received from the guards of the One District, One Factory and a section of the youth from Akyem Kwaman, which made it difficult for them to go about their farming activities.



Nene Ashietey speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Twum Owusu-Krobom in the Eastern Region said the situation was preventing their women from going about their trading activities and recalled recent attacks by the guards on Philip Mangosem, who was brutally assaulted and taken to Akyem Takyiman Police Station.



Inspector George Yakubu, the Station Officer of Akyem Takyiman Police in an interview with the GNA confirmed the assault, saying the victim was brought to the station by the guards of the One District One Factory together with two locally manufactured guns and a cutlass.



He said during interrogation of the guards, they said the victim was seen loitering around the site of the project and was arrested.



Inspector Yakubu said based on the critical condition of the victim, he was sent to the Saint Dominic Hospital at Akwatia and was admitted for treatment.

He said the guards were later arrested and were assisting the Police in investigation.



Barima Pobi Assumaning, the Chief of Kwaman confirmed to the GNA that the site where the victim was arrested was for the One District - One Factory and that the guards were employed to protect the area and the materials meant for the construction of the factory.



Mr Seth Antwi Bosiako, the Municipal Chief Executive speaking with the GNA said the Assembly was not aware of any project at Akyem Kwaman and the Government had already procured land and provided the necessary logistics for One District Factory in the Municipality at Akyem Abaam.



Mr Bosiako said last year the Chief of Kwaman appealed to him to site the project at Akyem Kwaman, but told him that the Government was not prepared to site One District One Factory on disputed lands.



He said he urged him to settle whatever dispute he had with the Twum Wusu elders to allow peace to prevail in the area.