U/E: 18 Nigerians suspected to be prostitutes arrested in brothel swoop

File Photo: A group of prostitutes

Police in the Upper East Regional capital of Bolgatanga has through a swoop arrested 18 persons engaged in prostitution.

According to information available to this website, the Police got wind of information that one Norbert Anamzoya aged 34 and others were promoting the trade of prostitution at Midnight Drinking Spot at Akolbila Bar at Atulbabisi, a suburb of Bolgatanga.



Subsequently, owners of the bar Akolbila Mercy age 32 and Akolbila Aminah age 39 who are married couple and the keepers of the brothel within the bar were also arrested.



A combined team of the Regional Anti- Robbery Surveillance and SWAT-led operation visited the Bar/Brothel and arrested eighteen (18) Nigerian nationals.



Ayamede Adiza; 32 years,



Regina Destiny; 25 years,

Joy Eze; 22 years,



Mary Jane Chidema; 20 years,



Pretty Monday; 24 years,



Christabel Treasure; 24 years,



Lizy Jeremiah; 22 years,

Marvelous Ameh; 24 years,



Alice Daniel; 21 years,



Sharon Michael; 25 years,



Nancy Kennedy Ueochi; 21 years,



Anabel Sanni Oiza; 32 years,

Favour Nnaji; 26 years,



Pretty Uche; 27 years,



Miracle David; 23 years,



Golden Berry; 24 years,



Mirabel Nsikak; 22 years and

Confidence Kwado; 30 years who were lodging in groups in four rooms in the bar/brothel.



Used condoms and tissues were seen scattered in the corridors of the rooms and captured as evidence by the Police Officers who swooped into the rooms occupied by these prostitutes.



The suspects were arrainged before Bolgatanga District Court presided over by H/W. Mr. Mawukoenya Nutekpor for the offences of keeping a brothel, abetment of crime namely; keeping a brothel and trading in prostitution contrary to sections 277, 20(1) and 277 and 274 respectively.



They were represented by Lawyer Richard Adazabra. The lawyer pleaded for bail but it was refused by the court. Their pleas were not also taken.



The court subsequently remanded all the suspects into police custody to reappear on 13/01/2021 whiles efforts are underway to contact Ghana Immigration Service to ascertain whether the foreigners have residential permit for necessary action.