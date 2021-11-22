U/E: Police on manhunt for suspected armed robbers

Ghana Police Service

The Upper East Regional Police Command has embarked on a manhunt for three suspected armed robbers who allegedly attacked some passengers along the Kugri-Avorsum road on Friday, November 19, 2021.

A statement signed by Public Affairs Officer for the Region, David Fianko-Okyere (ASP) on Sunday, 21st November, 2021 said the anti-robbery operation unit with the Garu District Police Command is spearheading the operation.



According to him, the three suspected armed robbers, wielding an AK 47 and machetes, attacked the passengers who were returning from Songo Market to Garu onboard a white Mercedes Sprinter bus just after the Kugri Stream.



He disclosed that the robbers made away with unspecified amounts of money and mobile phones belonging to the victims.



“Investigation so far has established that one of the victims, only known as Kwakye, sustained an injury and was rushed to the Garu Presbyterian Health Centre but died while receiving medical attention. The body has been conveyed to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy,” he narrated.

ASP Fianko-Okyere said the Crime Scene management team has already visited the robbery scene to gather evidential materials to aid them in their investigation.



The PRO further noted the Police Administration thereafter directed the Garu Police Command to intensify market days’ patrols and passenger escorts within the Garu District and beyond to safeguard traders and other commuters.



“We want to assure the public of our resolve to weed out armed gangs in our communities to ensure socio-economic activities are carried out in a peaceful and safe society,” he assured.