0
Menu
News

U/E: Reports of arrest of Chiana SHS headmistress false – CHASS

42290644 CHASS is the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) in the Upper East Region has denied rumours circulating on social media that the headmistress of the Chiana Senior High School has been arrested following the misconduct of some of her students.

The said students in a viral video were seen vehemently insulting the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, over his failure to address challenges that are confronting the school and the economy at large.

But speaking to Class 91.3 FM's Upper East regional reporter, Moses Appiah, the Chairman of CHASS, Richard Akumbase, indicated that the said students have been asked to go home pending investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to their misconduct.

"Parents of the said students have come for them, also, a committee has been set to investigate the matter. Whatever the case, we will let the public know," he said.

Mr Akumbase also denied the rumours that the headmistress of the school has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

"In fact, I called her this afternoon and we discussed a lot of issues and the committee that has been asked to investigate the matter.

"So, I'm surprised people are saying that she has been arrested.

"I must say that madam has not been arrested and she is doing well," he disclosed.

"We also said that the behaviour of the students was unfortunate so we will make sure that we correct such attitudes among them and further instill moral standards across all schools," he assured

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: