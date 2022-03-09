U.S. Embassy issues travel caution to its citizens traveling in northern Ghana

The U.S. Embassy in Ghana says its people are at risk of being kidnapped for ransom

U.S. Embassy writes to its citizens in Ghana

U.S. citizens in Ghana at risk of being kidnapped for ransom - Statement



Avoid border areas in northern Ghana - U.S. Embassy to its citizens



The United States Embassy in Ghana has issued a security alert to all its citizens living and working in northern Ghana, urging them to be careful since they may be targeted for kidnapping for ransom.



This was contained in a statement on the Embassy’s official website and dated March 9, 2022, with the title, “Security Alert: Northern Ghana.”



The statement explained that this is as a result of unsubstantiated information it had received about its citizens in that part of the country.



“The U.S. Embassy in Accra, Ghana, has received unsubstantiated information that U.S. citizens may be targeted for kidnapping for ransom in northern Ghana, to include the Upper East Region and the Upper West Region,” it said.

The statement further stated that, for all U.S. citizens traveling around northern Ghana, they should be cautious of especially visiting border areas, while advising them to be on top of their personal security.



“U.S. citizens traveling in Ghana should exercise caution while visiting border areas, in particular the northern border, and be sure to stay abreast of any Security Alerts affecting those areas. Due to concerns over criminal activity in remote areas, travel of U.S. government personnel to the northern and northwestern border is currently limited,” it added.



The statement also added other details on how all such persons can better protect themselves from any of these threats.



See the full details of the statement here:







