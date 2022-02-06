U/W: Selected SHS receive vehicles to facilitate learning

Upper West Regional Minister Dr Bin Salih making a presentation of one of the buses

Upper West Regional Minister Dr Hafiz Bin Salih says the government’s determination to resource second-cycle educational institutions is on course.

He said though there are not enough resources to address all their needs at a go, the pertinent ones will be addressed one after the other.



The Regional Minister stated this when he presented five vehicles to educational institutions in the region.



Sualah Abdul-wahab reports that the five vehicles consist of four pick-ups and a bus.



The beneficiary schools are Wa Senior High, Queen of Peace, Nandom senior high, Tumu Senior and. Jirapa senior high.



The Regional Minister Dr Bin Salih said the government recognizes the importance of transportation in promoting academic and administrative activities in schools hence its resolve to address some of the major challenges.



“I want to appeal to the heads of the beneficiary schools to take good care of the vehicles I am handing over today so that they can serve the purpose for which they were procured”.

The Minister said eighty-five motor bikes were also handed over to all education directorates in the region for distribution to circuit supervisors in 2020. All these among others are geared towards enhancing teaching, learning and supervision.



The Acting Regional Director of Education Razak Abdul Korah expressed gratitude to the government for its continuous support to the educational sector. He said the region has received 2,000 laptops for distribution to teachers as part of the government’s One Teacher One Laptop initiative. He said one thousand five more are expected to arrive soon.



Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Headmaster of the Nandom Senior High school Magnus Dery said the provision of the vehicles will make a huge difference in the administration of the beneficiary schools.



He pledged the commitment of the beneficiaries to take good care of the vehicles. Mr Dery expressed gratitude to the government and the Regional Minister for fulfilling a promise made to them.



Tumu Senior High took the bus while the rest had pickups.



Government in 2019 presented pick-ups to all the 11 Municipal and District education directorates in the region.