0
Menu
News

U/WR: One shot dead, five arrested in renewed clashes

Ghana Police 1 600x375 1.png Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Upper East Regional Police Command has said that one person has been shot dead following renewed communal conflict between residents of Doba in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality and Kandiga in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.

The police added that five people have also been arrested in connection with the clash and are in police custody assisting with investigations.

The said clashes, which occurred on Sunday evening, May 22, 2022, was in relation to a recent land dispute in the area between the chiefs and people of the two communities.

According to the Public Relations Officer of Upper East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police, David Fianko-Okyere, calm has been restored to the area following police and military intervention.

“When the gunshots were heard, the police and military moved in and contained the situation. Calm has been restored in the area. One person was shot dead, and five persons were arrested in connection with the disturbances. Investigations are ongoing, and they will be processed for court for a decision to be made on them”, a Citi Newsroom report quoted him.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
There might be a coup in Ghana - Owusu Bempah prophesies
Justice Honyenuga threatens to expunge evidence ‘exonerating’ Opuni, Agongo
Documents, computers destroyed as Lands Commission is flooded
Balotelli scores incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed
Why Georginio Wijnaldum dropped his Ghanaian name
Why Prof. Adei got nicknamed ‘the fool’ during his teenage years
What’s Your Point – Lydia Forson ‘Stings’ Gabby Otchere-Darko
Two Akufo-Addo appointees whose acquired properties have shaken Ghana
A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG
Officials of Akufo-Addo's govt have already shared Achimota forest lands - Sammy Gyamfi
Related Articles: