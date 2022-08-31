UCC CoDE unveils Handbook of Research on Distance Education in Ghana

Pro-Vice Chancellor of UCC, Professor Mrs. Rosemond Boohene unveiling the book

The College of Distance Education at the University of Cape Coast has launched a New Research Handbook to help improve the delivery of distance education throughout the country.

The 204-page book which was launched in conjunction with the college’s day celebration contains a collection of articles that mainly focuses on emerging issues in distance education.



There are eight chapters and three parts. The introductory part focuses on the practice of blended e-learning at CoDE. Part two looks at issues affecting students’ satisfaction and persistence in distance education while part three covers the issues of staff welfare, staff satisfaction, and performance in distance education.



Other topics include “Models of E-Learning Methodologies for Teaching and Training in Distance Education: A review” and “Workplace Stress among Administrators of UCC CoDE”.



The book further explains the implications of the findings on policy and practice for uptake of online learning from both the perspectives of management at CoDE and students.



Unveiling the book, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of UCC, Professor Mrs. Rosemond Boohene lauded CoDE for taking the initiative to develop the handbook.

She noted that the book had been written at an ideal time since it would help enhance the teaching and learning activities at the college.



She indicated that the book would benefit not only UCC but also other universities to deliver effective distance education which will attract more prospective students.



To that end, she stressed that “I recommend this handbook to staff, students and our colleagues from other universities.”



On his part, the Provost of CoDE, Prof. Anokye Mohammad Adam reiterated that the book was thoroughly written and will be a useful resource for guidance on how distance education should be administered in Ghana.



“The book looks at the challenges, the innovations that are needed in the contemporary distance education in Ghana”, he intimated.

He described the book as an indigenous repository of information where issues that pertain to distance education in Ghana could be accessed or can be disseminated.



Also at the event, the immediate past Provost of CoDE, Prof. Isaac Galyuon expressed gratitude to all the contributors of the handbook and called on interested persons who wish to contribute to subsequent volumes to submit their works as soon as possible.



The 204-page book titled ‘Handbook of Research on Distance Education in Ghana has the following contributors: Isaac Galyuon, Dr. Brandford Bervell, Prof. Paul Ahiatrogah, Dr. Paul Nyagorme, Dr. Valentina Arkorfu, and Dr. Vera Akoma-Sey.



Others include Mr. Godsway Believer Gbeze, Dr. Regina Nugba, Dr. Gabriel Essilfie, Dr. Frank Quansah, Mr. Emmanuel Agyapong, Dr. Beatrice Asante, and Dr. Moses Segbenya.



Dr. Fred Peniana, Mr. Emmanuel Eshun, Mr. Alfred Ghartey, Dr. Abdul-Jaleel Saani, and Mr. Isaac Elliot Nyieku are also included.