UCC School of Business receives a resource centre from ACCA

The new resource centre

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has inaugurated and handed over a resource centre to the University of Cape Coast School of Business.

The resource centre which was inaugurated by the Provost of the College of Humanities and Legal Studies, Prof. Osei Kwarteng, is made up of a computer lab and a library.



Speaking to ATL FM NEWS, the West and Central Africa Education Relationship Lead for the Association, Kwaku Anim Boadu said the centre is purposed to aid the development of the accountancy profession at the University of Cape Coast.



He noted that with the University of Cape Coast being one of ACCA’s biggest partners and with the institution’s high-performing students, the resource centre will be beneficial.



“We believe that having this resource centre will go a long way to support students who would want to study and also want to enhance their IT skills.”



UCC gets new records centre



In a related development, the University of Cape Coast has established a records centre to help address the challenges that come with records management in the university.

The records centre which is serving as a repository for the university’s records will also be a place for digitizing the records.



Speaking at a ceremony to unveil the records centre which is situated in the university’s Central Administration, the Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Mrs Rosemond Boohene urged the university community to link up with the centre to help ensure the professional management of records.



She said the records centre is equipped to develop policies and systems to guide records management at the university.



“The good news is that the centre is also equipped with the necessary technological facilities to digitize the university records.” She added.



The Pro VC, therefore, urged especially the duty bearers of the university to liaise with the centre to ensure professional management of the university’s records.