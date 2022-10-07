UCC: Students urged to behave responsibly during celebration of SRC Week

File Photo: Entrance of the University of Cape Coast

In a bid to ensure the success of the 59th Student Representative Council (SRC) week celebration at the University of Cape Coast, the planning committee has held a Diaspora peace campaign with a call on students to act responsibly in the ongoing week celebration.

The campaign, which took place in some communities surrounding the university including Kwaprow, Amamoma, Ayensu among others, aimed to educate students about specific violent acts while encouraging them to refrain from such activities during the celebrations.



UCC has been unable to observe the SRC week and the hall week celebrations for the past 3 years due to COVID-19.



Speaking to ATL FM NEWS, the Chairman of the planning committee, Mr. Kirk Otabil observed that recent violent acts during such occasions have primarily been caused by diasporans hence the campaign.



“We want to use this opportunity to sensitize our friends in the diaspora telling them that, there is no need in engaging in riots because there is this rift between ATL hall and Casford.



"And the people that champion such riots are from the diaspora and before you realize there are misunderstandings among students over issues of supremacy.”



"This is the reason why we coined the hashtag, no hall colors. We want students to know that this SRC week celebration is free from all hall affiliations. So whichever hall you are coming from, it doesn’t matter. So the moment you come on board to celebrate this celebration, you should not be in any hall colors,” he continued.

He asserted that the success of this year’s celebration will determine if such events will be celebrated in the future.



He thus urged students to be cautious and responsible as they celebrate the SRC week celebration.



While noting SRC’s effort in promoting peace in the University, he appealed to the Junior Common Room Council (JCR) Presidents in the various halls and other stakeholders to contribute to sustaining peace on campus.



He further urged students to participate in activities scheduled for the SRC week celebration which is on the theme: “expanding the horizons of positive fundamentals through Edutainment”.



Activities scheduled for the celebration include donations to the Sam Jonah library, the transport section and the ICT center, car wash writing conference, UCC’s strongest, 21st century, movie night, health walk among others.