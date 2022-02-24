UCC, UDS, GIJ to commence academic activities February 28

File Photo: Students in Lecture Halls

Some public universities have started making preparations towards the resumption of academic activities on their various campuses.

The University of Cape Coast, the University of Development Studies, and the Ghana Institute of Journalism have sent notices to their students announcing that lectures will begin on Monday, February 28, 2022.



This follows the suspension of the industrial actions by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



The National Executive Committee of UTAG on Monday, February 21, 2022, decided to temporarily suspend its industrial action in order to begin negotiation with the government.



UTAG, in a press release signed by the National President, Prof. Solomon Nunoo, and National Secretary, Dr. Asare Asante-Annor indicated that the suspension of the strike is up to Friday, March 4, 2022.



Members of UTAG, on the other hand, are mandated by their constitution to vote to accept or reject this decision by their leadership.

However, that has not stopped managements of public universities from asking their students to return to school for the resumption of academic activities on Monday.











