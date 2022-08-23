0
UCC poised to protect students from Marburg, other viral diseases

520af7121772a039 2 Entrance to the University of Cape Coast

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: atlfmnews.com

The Deputy Director of University Health Services at the University of Cape Coast, Dr. James Prah, says his outfit will continue to educate students of the University on best practices that can help protect them from the infectious diseases Ghana is currently battling with.

Recently, Ghana has had its share of viral diseases such as COVID-19, Monkeypox, and Marburg virus disease (MVD) which has demanded the country roll out measures to combat them.

Outlining some measures the University on its part has put in place to promote the health of students and mitigate the spread of any of these viral diseases, Dr. James Prah indicated that the university is poised to protect the students.

“The University Health Services has always been ready for students in terms of their health care and wellbeing. Things have been put in place to ensure that they will be well catered for.”

In an exclusive interview with ATL FM NEWS, he said, the measures include the establishment of infirmaries in the traditional halls and the running of a functional ambulance service by the University’s hospital.

“COVID-19 is down on the low side, Marburg came but it has been controlled, Monkeypox is around but it’s not something that is causing a lot of scare to us. These are all still there. We will still have to continue to educate students so that they will know how to protect themselves against these,” Dr. Prah noted.

He assured that if any student falls victim to any of the infectious diseases the UCC hospital is ready with the requisite expertise to handle such problems.

He however said though the University is doing its bit to protect the health of students, students should also take responsibility for their own health.

He stressed, “anything that students do they should remember that if they fall ill, they are the ones going to feel all the things that come with being ill

So, I encourage them to continue to take good care of themselves. They shouldn’t engage in risky behaviours. They should make sure they are clean. They should keep their personal hygiene a priority. Eat well and rest well. If they do all these, they will be able to have good health to concentrate on their academics.”

Dr. James Prah’s comments follow the reopening of school for students at the University of Cape Coast.

Source: atlfmnews.com
