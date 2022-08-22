UCC produces first professor of Religious and Moral Education in Ghana

Rev. Prof. Asare-Danso (middle) being robe into the college of Professors at UCC

The Department of Arts Education at the University of Cape Coast has taken the lead in producing the first Professor in Religious and Moral Education in Ghana.

The University of Cape Coast’s 5th inaugural lecture in the series of inaugural lectures to mark the University’s 60th Anniversary celebration served as the platform to introduce the new RME Professor, Rev. Prof. Seth Asare-Danso.



Rev. Prof. Asare-Danso presented his professorial lecture on the topic, “Fulfilling the Mission of the Basel Mission for Sustainable Development: The Presbyterian Praxis,” with emphasis on areas such as the Basel Mission, the Basel Mission and Sustainable Development, and the Presbyterian Praxis.



While delivering his lecture, the first RME Professor in Ghana explained that God, hard work, and determination in addition to the help of his family and friends are what have helped him to achieve this feat.



Rev. Prof. Asare-Danso entered the University as an assistant lecturer and started this academic journey at the University in 2001. It took him ten years to be promoted from assistant lecturer to senior lecturer because within the ten-year period he had to consolidate his position.



He noted that “within the ten-year period I had to train as a Minister because I entered the Ministry at a time when I had applied to an advert which was put up by the University for recruitment of lecturers. It took one year before I got a response from the University so when the EMS letter came, I was already enrolled at the Trinity Theological Seminary”



“I was advised that I didn’t have a Master’s in Education so I had to enroll in Master’s in Educational Administration at the same time. All these happened within the ten-year period. When I was able to consolidate my position, I became Senior Lecturer 2011, Associate Professor 2015, and full Professor 2018.”

Further to this, he gained admission to pursue M. Phil in African Studies because of his desire to become a lecturer in Ghanaian Language. He also completed his Religion course and that qualified him to become a lecturer in Religious and Moral Education.



Rev. Prof. Asare-Danso has been teaching Religious and Moral Education courses at the Basic level for one year, at the College of Education level for four years, and at the University level for twenty-one years.



He has supervised over 100 undergraduate students to complete their project work, and over 30 postgraduate diplomas in education (PGDE) students to complete their Long Essays successfully. He has also supervised thirty-one M. Phil students and twelve Ph.D. students to complete their thesis successfully and on time.



While welcoming him into the College of Professors, a former Vice Chancellor of UCC, Prof Domwini Dabire Kuupole charged Rev. Prof. Asare-Danso to continue to mentor others for the development of Ghana.



To him, the first RME Professor has reached the upper limit of his personal development in academia and in his professional career and can now step out into society and describe himself as Obenfo (Professor).



Prof. D.D. Kuupole said the university will continue to monitor the RME Professor’s activities in academia as he mentors others for the development of Ghana.