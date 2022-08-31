UCC students urged to learn Chinese as a second language

File Photo

Undergraduate students at the University of Cape Coast pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Chinese have been urged not to downplay the opportunity they have to learn Chinese as a second language.

Addressing the students at a public lecture organized by the Confucius Institute of the University, the Chief Director of Ghana’s Ministry of Education, Mr. Divine Yao Ayidzoe indicated that globalization should be enough motivation for any student to decide to take Chinese as a second language.



He noted “the whole world has become a village and whatever happens in one country has direct effect either economically, politically, educationally, socially, technologically on another country. So, if the world has become a global village, we have to take advantage of it” by leveraging on the positives to achieve our dreams.



He also said taking Chinese as a second language is the wisest decision to take as a student considering the Chinese economy is the second largest and the fastest growing economy in the world.



To him, becoming a global citizen because of the Chinese language and being able to fit anywhere in the world and even in Ghana should also encourage students to want to study the language.

The focus of his speech was, “The Impact of Globalization on Education and the Importance of Acquiring Chinese as a Second Language.”



The Confucius Institute at the UCC was established in 2016 with the mandate to promote the study of both the Chinese language and culture.



In an interview with ATL FM news, the Ghana Director for the UCC Confucius Institute, Professor Ishmael Mensah explained that organizing public lecture involving high-profile personalities have become part of their mandate to ensure students are encouraged to study the Chinese language and culture.



He added that through public lectures, the Confucius Institute is able to let students know that they can do Chinese.