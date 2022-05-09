UDS Senior Staff threaten strike May 12

File Photo

The Senior Staff Association of the University for Development Studies has threatened to embark on an industrial strike against the university's management on Thursday, 12, 2022.

The Association outlined several issues that will trigger their strike action if not addressed by the Management of the University by Wednesday, May 11, 2022.



"The University management's failure to respect and implement the prudent professional recommendations of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on the concerns of Senior Staff Association in relation to qualification requirements for progression and upgrading to Senior Member Grade, contained in a letter dated December 24 2021.



"Capricious and whimsical applications of administrative rules by some heads within the university," as another reason for the planned strike," the letter dated Sunday, May 8, 2022, and signed by the Chairman SSA-UoG, UDS, Tamale, Zakaria Mohammed disclosed.

He continued, "The Executive Council of the Senior Staff of the Universities Teachers- University for Development Studies, Tamale shall embark on an indefinite industrial strike on Thursday, May 12 2022."



