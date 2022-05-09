1
Menu
News

UDS Senior Staff threaten strike May 12

Industrial Strike Actions File Photo

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Senior Staff Association of the University for Development Studies has threatened to embark on an industrial strike against the university's management on Thursday, 12, 2022.

The Association outlined several issues that will trigger their strike action if not addressed by the Management of the University by Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

"The University management's failure to respect and implement the prudent professional recommendations of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on the concerns of Senior Staff Association in relation to qualification requirements for progression and upgrading to Senior Member Grade, contained in a letter dated December 24 2021.

"Capricious and whimsical applications of administrative rules by some heads within the university," as another reason for the planned strike," the letter dated Sunday, May 8, 2022, and signed by the Chairman SSA-UoG, UDS, Tamale, Zakaria Mohammed disclosed.

He continued, "The Executive Council of the Senior Staff of the Universities Teachers- University for Development Studies, Tamale shall embark on an indefinite industrial strike on Thursday, May 12 2022."

Attached is the letter from UDS Staff

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
Related Articles: