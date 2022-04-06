1
Menu
News

UDS lecturer calls for national dialogue on education 

1.21449519 Dr Michael Ayamga-Adongo, Senior Lecturer and Head of Applied Economics Department of UDS

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Dr Michael Ayamga-Adongo, Senior Lecturer and Head of Applied Economics Department of the University for Development Studies has called for honest national dialogue on education to collectively generate concrete plan for the sector.

He stated that the education system needed clear cut plan and investment outline, especially at the tertiary level to prepare students for the job market and future challenges.

     Dr Ayamga-Adongo made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on measures to improve the country’s educational system.  

     He said current conditions and posture of government indicated that the education system was tiptoeing in a negative direction and added that it did not augur well for sustainable knowledge acquisition and use by generations to come.

     He emphasised that “We must stop this one-man show that is toying with destinies of the next generation" and said "the prospect of government weaning off public universities was horrifying, since it will further restrict access to higher education for the poor."

     Dr Ayamga-Adongo expressed need for the government "To develop a blueprint to restructure tertiary education institutions and invest meaningful resources to ensure Ghana was not left behind in preparing the next generation."

     He said, "Government is pretending to fund tertiary education and universities are pretending to train manpower."

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split
Related Articles: