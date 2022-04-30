0
Menu
News

UE/R: Man dies at NPP’s Bolga Central constituency executive election

Nppp Flag NPP flag | File photo

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

One person was confirmed dead during the counting process of the Bolgatanga Central Constituency executives’ elections of the governing New Patriotic Party, held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in the Upper East Region.

Information available to Class News has it that the late Paul Amaliba Azika, an Assemblymember at the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly collapsed when his choice of candidate failed to secure the nod as the Bolgatanga Central Constituency Chairman.

The late Amaliba Azika was rushed to the Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Upper East Regional Chairman of the party, Lawyer Anthony Namoo who confirmed this to our reporter said the supporter collapsed during the declaration of the results.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
5 personal facts about Jojo Wollacott you didn't know
Ghana would have won 2010 World Cup if I were the coach - Kwesi Appiah
NPP Chairman accused of defrauding constituents
Here are the five strikers Ghana could send to 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan shows off Adowa skills as Diouf arrives for book launch
Akufo-Addo cause of his own problems - Retired judge
Meet Imani Ayew, the only child of Abedi Pele who does not play football
Yul’s brother blasts a troll amidst marriage brouhaha
Assin North MP’s stay of proceedings dismissed
Two fake Police officers arrested during NPP primaries - Police
Related Articles: