UENR VC appeals to estate developers for student hostels

Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako

Source: GNA

Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor (VC), the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has appealed to investors to assist the institution with the building of hostels to solve student-accommodation challenges at its Dormaa-Ahenkro campus.

He said the student population was increasing at that campus, saying currently it had more than 1,000, but there was no hostel to accommodate them.



Consequently, the VC bemoaned the students had not found it easy to cope with that challenge and that he added could impact negatively on the academic progress of some of them.



Prof. Asare-Bediako made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Dormaa-Ahenkro, in the Bono Region after he performed a ground-breaking ceremony for work to begin on the construction of a GHC500, 000.00 cafeterias funded by the Students Representative Council (SRC) at that campus.



He stated the Dormaa-Campus had a 200 acre-land and gave the assurance Management was ready to partner with estate developers to build as much as possible hostel facilities for convenient accommodation for students.

“The University is open to investors, estate developers and businessmen who are ready to engage in a public-private partnership to build hostel facilities on the campus”, Prof Asare-Bediako emphasised.



The VC said investors interested in piggery, poultry and fruit processing too could also engage Management for land allocation to establish businesses in that area.



Dr. Richard Kwasi Bannor, the Dean of the School of Agriculture and Technology stated the School was ready to partner with the government for effective implementation of the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme in the Bono Region.



He appealed to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to release funds to expedite work for the completion of a laboratory under construction at that campus to enhance research work.