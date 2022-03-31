UEW SRC President Felix Donkor chairs first debate in 2022

UEW SRC President, Mr. Felix Donkor

Association of Students of English of the University of Education, Winneba organized its first debate in over 5 years. As part of their Freshers’ Akwaaba week celebration, the writers, drama and debaters Club of the English department made history as they marked their week celebration in grand style with a debate contest on the topic: The study of the English language is the greatest form of colonialism.

Mr. Zeguh Patrick Apeti, The WDDC Coordinator, was in charge of proceedings as the level 100 students of English battled it out on Friday night, April 25, 2022 at the lecture theatre, North Campus. There were three representatives from the affirmative team from level hundred which include, Bridget Boahene, Ellen Oppong and Benefit D.K. Kumah, as Alberta Gyamaa was on standby. On the opposite side of things, Oguah Alice, Mercy Y. Bredu, Dari Z. Borenyi and Henry Agaadi complete the setup.



Two main judges comprising of Senior Lecturer, Dr. Israel C. Peace and Mr. Dadzie Suleman, President for Counseling and Psychology Department were brilliant on the night as well as guest judge, POSSA President, Miss Alberta Botsoegah.



The debate was a mouthwatering contest and was chaired by the SRC President, Mr. Felix Donkor (Abrantie). The contest saw good attendance as the audience cheered and were wowed by the fantastic debaters on stage. The contest also saw some student leaders in attendance alongside others from sister departments and notable among them was ASSENS President and Vice, Samuel K. Minlah and Gifty D. Gemedi respectively.

SRC President Mr. Donkor Felix popularly known as Abrantie was overwhelmed with the performance of the level 100 debaters. Mr. Donkor Felix was cheerful and he showed total commitment in improving the Debating Club to become the club for the University of Education, Winneba.



Certificates were awarded to all participants as some stationeries went to the winning team. The judges were highly impressed as this sets the tone for greater heights in the coming future.