UEW SRC updates students on admission and accommodation fees

University of Education

The Student Representative Council of the University of Education has issued a welcoming statement to all students of the university ahead of the 2021/2022 academic year.

In a press statement dated November 15, 2021, the SRC announced that admission to the school was still ongoing and urged prospective students to apply.



The SRC also used the opportunity to disclose approved accommodation fees for the upcoming academic year.



“The UEW SRC extends its congratulations to all successful applicants who have joined us here at the prestigious University of Education Winneba to pursue various undergraduate programmes, the SRC hopes all continuing students are doing very well in their various endeavours as well as our dear Level 400 interns who are impacting knowledge positively in their various academic institutions.

“The SRC is by this release drawing the attention of all and sundry that admissions for the 2021/2022 academic year are ongoing and application for admissions is slated to end on the 30th of November 2021, we, therefore, urge prospective students and qualifying applicants to apply.



“Since admission is in progress, successful applicants are to frequently visit their portal to check their admission status. However, applicants who have not received their admissions hitherto as well as those who have been admitted but has not received their admission letters are entreated to exercise patience since admissions are being released in batches.



“Successful applicants are being notified by this release, the approved accommodation fees for the various Traditional Halls,” parts of the statement read.