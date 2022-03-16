UEW accident: SRC assures to provide welfare packages to the affected students

The mangled bus which carrying the students

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Education Winneba (UEW), has assured to provide welfare packages to students who were involved in the accident during the weekend.

On Sunday dawn, there was a fatal accident at Asuboi, near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi Highway (N6), involving a Universe commercial bus and a stationary 40-footer-container loaded with wood.



As result of the accident, nine passengers, believed to be students of the University of Education Winneba died on the spot, while others sustained different degrees of injuries.



In a statement, the SRC said it supervised the treatment of students who sustained injuries at the Suhum government Hospital and conveyed all students who were relatively well to the University’s Hospital for further clinical checks before conveying them to their individual hostels with the SRC shuttle bus.



According to them, further checks at the hospital indicated that three (3) of the students in critical condition were referred to the Koforidua Regional Hospital for further treatment but are currently in good condition.



“The SRC can confidently say that 22 of the students who were treated are being given further medical attention at the University Hospital.



"In addition, all the students are being taken through group and individual counseling as well as other support services to help them deal with the trauma. Two additional students were picked up in Accra by their parents and have since been with them. Three of the students are yet to be accounted for.

"Unfortunately, five of the passengers confirmed dead have been identified as students of UEW,” it said.



It added that the SRC would ensure that as promised by management, all medical bills of the affected students are catered for.



“The UEW SRC yesterday took surviving students from the accident on a lunch and supper at the Food Processing Unit and will continue that for some days. The SRC is in touch with others who have been hospitalized and will surely extend to them all the necessary support needed,” it stated.



UEW SRC again stated that, “The SRC will provide welfare packages to the affected students since we seek nothing but the utmost welfare of the ordinary student.



"The SRC extends its condolences to the bereaved families and wish those on admission a speedy recovery. SRC encourages the students to remain calm in this trying moment.”