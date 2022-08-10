UEW bus crushes pastor to death, 6 in critical condition at Ajumako Techiman

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Saltpond Hospital Mortuary

A bus belonging to the University of Education has crushed a Pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church to death at Ajumako Techiman in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The pastor and the church members numbering about seven were said to be returning from Church in a tricycle around 11:00 PM on August 9, 2022, when the accident occurred.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan suggests the driver of the bus belonging to the University of Education, Ajumako campus with registration number GS-9322-10, was drunk and was coming from his girlfriend’s house when he crushed the tricycle killing the pastor instantly.



Six others including the driver of the bus sustained various degrees of injury and are receiving treatment at the Ajumako Government Hospital.

The tricycle with registration number M-22-GR-8999 was nearly set ablaze due to the impact of the crash.



The case has been reported to the Ajumako District police station pending investigations.



