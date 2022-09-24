0
Menu
News

UEW final-year students protest over alleged failure to update their GPA

UEW 696x307.png University of Education, Winneba

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Final year students of the University of Education, Winneba, on Friday, September 23, 2022 protested the alleged failure of the university to update their cumulative record.

The students accused the university authorities of deliberately failing to update the particular records for the last three years.

According to citinewroom.com, the students among other accusations blamed the data protection unit of the school for failing to update the records on their portals, making the various portals of the students empty.

The level 400 students, who are expected to graduate in less than a month, say they are unable to track their academic performance because of the failure of the school to upgrade their records.

It was reported earlier that the Ghana Police Service fired teargas to disperse final-year the demonstrating student.

The students blocked roads, leading to the school in protest after management failed to show up for their scheduled meeting over discrepancies in their results both online and on the notice board.

Per a Graphiconline report, after waiting for some time, with no sign of the meeting happening, the students went on a rampage, broke down signposts and blocked some roads on campus.

The police who were then called upon were unable to control the students and therefore called for reinforcement.

This resulted in the firing of teargas to disperse the students.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



IB/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: