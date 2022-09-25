UEW management issues directives to resolve exams results

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW)

Source: GNA

The management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), following a crunch meeting on campus, has put measures in place to resolve discrepancies in the examination results of Level 400 students.

A directive from the Office of the Registrar of Academic Affairs to deans, heads of department, examination officers and course coordinators has called for urgent resolution of the issue.



The measures are that all stakeholders must, within two weeks, resolve outstanding level 400 student-related issues so they could receive updates to their online transcripts starting from Monday, September 26, 2022.



The result submitted by various departments should be collated and uploaded for students to view online.



All outstanding, supplementary or resit examinations for the affected students as a result of trailing from level 100-300 should take the form of take-home examinations.



The directive said heads of departments and examination officers were to ensure that all outstanding results related corrections yet to be submitted must reach the Senior Registrar Officer by 12 noon, Sunday, September 25.

“Management will also want to inform all students that their graduation is very dear to our heart and all students who are legitimately supposed to graduate could do so provided they follow the laid down guidelines”, it said.



Some final year students at the university on Friday, September 23, demonstrated at the North Campus in protest of discrepancies in their results posted on the notice board and what appeared on the online portal.



They vandalised school property including electrical gadgets and furniture in some of the Lecture Halls and some vehicles packed on the compound.



The early intervention of the Effutu Divisional Police Command dispersed the protesters and brought the situation under control.