UG: Asumadu’s swearing-in on hold as Management takes steps to resolve issues internally

Prince Asumadu (left) and Wisdom Ndukwe (right)

Management of the University of Ghana has begun taking steps to internally resolve and settle the legal tussle between some officials of the university, Presidential Candidate in the 2021 Students Representative Council elections, Prince Asumadu, and Former Chief Justice of the Students Representative Council, Regina Apaloo.

Prince Asumadu on 24th December 2021, filed an application at the Accra High Court seeking an injunction on the 2021 UGSRC elections.



He prayed the court to declare him the elected president of the SRC and order the Management of the University not to swear in another person aside from him.



The Court presided by his Lordship William Boampong J. on March 10, 2022, granted plaintiff, Prince Asumadu’s application for an interlocutory injunction on processes to install any other person aside from him as SRC President.



Among other reliefs, the Court ordered the University to swear in Asumadu as the Chief spokesperson of all students in the school within fourteen days pending the determination of a substantive matter before it.



This did not sit well with the immediate past Chairperson of the SRC Judicial Board, Regina Apaloo as she dragged the plaintiff and authorities of the University back to court with an application for appeal on the same day.

According to the management of the university, the High Court at the most recent hearing on March 21, 2022, adjourned the hearing of the case to Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and advised the parties involved to settle the matter using the university’s internal processes.



This was contained in a release signed by the Registrar, Mrs. Emelia Agyei-Mensah on March 23, 2022.



“However, at the most recent hearing of the case by the High Court on Monday 21, March 2022, the case was adjourned until Wednesday 27′ April 2022, for the parties to amicably resolve all the issues through the University’s internal processes and to inform the Court of the outcome,” the statement said.



The statement added that the university is taking steps in accordance with the court’s directive and will inform the student body accordingly.



“The University is taking steps to abide by the Court’s decision to use internal processes to settle the matter, and the student body will be updated accordingly,” the statement added.