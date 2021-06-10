UG: Departmental Presidents back proposed cancellation of modular system

The University of Ghana

The call for the cancellation of the modular system and online teaching and learning has become rife in recent weeks.

The system introduced by University Management as a means to limit the spread of COVID-19 and also mitigate the residential deficit has been met with strong opposition from students.



Speaking on Radio Universe' morning show, Campus Exclusive, some departmental presidents elaborated on reasons for which the university must return to a face-to-face mode of academic activities.



President of Political Science Students Association (POSSA), Prince Forson, explained that pertinent challenges such as students not interacting with lecturers for specific courses are a major reason he supports the cancellation of the modular system and for classes to be held in person.



“This second cohort, especially for the level 200 things did not go well for them; because there is a particular course that they only had course materials on Sakai. They could not meet the lecturer face-to-face or get the opportunity to meet the lecturer on zoom. I was told that it is asynchronous, so the lecturer could decide to send course materials on Sakai without meeting you on Zoom. That was one of the unfortunate happenings for this cohort especially level 200 students.”



Henry Asante Asare, President of Philosophy Students Association (PhilSA) says face-to-face is the best way to go.



According to him, students studying philosophy need a certain number of weeks for studies to fully appreciate the course, and “if they are not going to get that with the modular system, then (I) think the face-to-face is better.”

According to Philip Darkwa, President of the University of Ghana Earth Science Students Association (UGESSA), although in the first cohort, level 400 students had face-to-face classes; level 100 students who were new to the system struggled with online studies.



“Our course is mostly practical sessions and due to the modular system and online teaching and learning; most of the practical sessions, they (students) did not have a lot of contact with lecturers. According to the second cohort, things were just explained and students left on their own to continue with the practice.”



He added that courses pertaining to mathematics were difficult to understand and absorb with online teaching and learning and generally the modular system is not the best.



President of Sociology Students Association (SOSA), Prosper Akpovi though satisfied with the level of cooperation and compromise between lecturers and students at his department; called for an extension of the 6 weeks of teaching and learning and the phasing out the modular system.



Finally, the President of the University of Ghana Russian Studies Students’ Association (UGRUSSA), Daniel Tawiah, explained that level 100 students of his department, is calling for a face-to-face mode of academic activities because they did not have the opportunity to socialize in their first semester.



Meanwhile, the level 400 Russian students find e-learning convenient and would love to use the system till they graduate from the University of Ghana.