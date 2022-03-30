UG Management directs aggrieved parties to file ‘fresh’ SRC election petitions by March 31

The Balme Library of the University of Ghana

Management of the University of Ghana has directed aggrieved parties in the 2021 Students’ Representative Council (SRC) elections to file their election petitions with the Judicial Board by the close of March 31, 2022.

This follows the adjournment of repetitive legal tussles between parties in the 2021 election as authorities of the school subscribe to the High Court’s decision to permit an internal and amicable resolution of matters.



In a two-page letter sighted by Univers News, the premier University gave a forty-eight-hour ultimatum to camps displeased about the declaration of the run-off results to submit their complaints.



“Aggrieved parties are to file their complaints regarding the elections, if any, with the Judicial Board of the SRC within 48 hours, in line with Article 31 (1) of the UG SRC constitution. In this case, the 48-hour period begins from the date of receipt of this letter,” part of the letter reads



The University reiterated that the election petition (s) shall be heard by a full panel of the SRC Judicial Board made up of all the chairpersons of Junior Common Room Judicial Boards.

Article 31 of the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (UG SRC) constitution traces a path to follow in challenging the results of a general election.



Clause 2 of the aforementioned article mandates the Judicial board to hear and rule on an election petition within seven days after its submission to the Chairperson.



“Without prejudice to any provision of this Constitution, an appeal shall lie as of right from a judgement or order of the Judicial Board to the Appeals Board whose decision shall be final,” Article 48 of the UG SRC constitution stipulates.



The School further called on parties aggrieved by the decision of the SRC Judicial Board to file an application for appeal at the Appeals Board which is expected to hear and determine the case within 14 days from the date of receipt of the appeal.