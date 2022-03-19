UG: Nana B congratulates Prince Asumadu on court ruling ordering his swearing as SRC President

Former UGSRC Presidential Aspirant, Samuel Amos Ofosu

Former Presidential candidate in the 2021 University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (UG SRC) runoff election, Samuel Amos Ofosu has congratulated his closest opponent, Prince Asumadu in the race to the Union building.

This follows a ruling by an Accra High Court ordering authorities of the school to swear in Prince Asumadu as the SRC President pending the determination of a substantive case before it.



Speaking on our morning show Campus Exclusive, Samuel Amos Ofosu popularly known as Nana B expressed gratitude considering the challenging nature of the latest students’ election that later landed at a High Court.



“So, for me, I would just want to congratulate Prince for winning the court case, is not easy I would want to, I think it was the first thing I was supposed to do for winning the court case. I have learned a lot and I am grateful to God for that experience,” He said on Friday March 11, 2022.



He further noted that swearing-in Prince Asumadu as the Chief Spokesperson of all undergraduate students in the University is not a ‘big deal” for him.



“So, me hearing the court ruling I could either go in favour of the defendant or the plaintiff so if it is in favour of the plaintiff that is what the court says I mean what do you have to do about it? So, it’s not any big deal for me.” He added.

His comment forms part of discussions as to whether or not the ruling of the Accra High Court ordering for the swearing-in of Prince Asumadu as the SRC President brings finality to the four-month-old impasse.



Plaintiff, Prince Asumadu filed a lawsuit on the eve of the 2021 Christmas celebration seeking to impose an interlocutory injunction on any swearing ceremony that will not see him as SRC President of the premier University.



Among other reliefs, he prayed the court to impose a mandatory injunction compelling the other four defendants aside from the Chief Justice, to swear-in or cause to be sworn-in the Plaintiff as SRC President pending the publishing of the findings and recommendations of the Dean’s committee.



In a ruling on Thursday, March 10, 2022, the Court ordered for the swearing-in of Prince Asumadu as the Chief spokesperson of all undergraduate students in the school within fourteen days pending the determination of the substantive matter