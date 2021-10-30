UG elections: Properties destroyed, injuries recorded in Commonwealth, Mensah Sarbah hall clash

• University of Ghana SRC presidential election pushed into a run-off
• Delay in the declaration of final results led to students clash
• Residents of Mensah Sarbah Hall and Commonwealth Hall pelt stones and bottles
Residents of the University of Ghana Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth halls were engaged in a free for all fight on Friday night, October 29, after polls ended in the Students Representative Council elections run-off.
The clash which is reported to have come about as a result of a delay in the declaration of results has left in its aftermath remnants of destruction to several properties on the campus.
Aside from the damage that was caused to several vehicles belonging to staff and some students, some of the students also sustained severe injuries recurring immediate medical attention.
A video shared on social media platform Facebook and sighted by GhanaWeb shows several cars with smashed windows parked on the campus.
There were also a number of drink crates filled with stones which is reported to have served as a form of arsenal supply to the students during the clash.
Pictures of a student with deep cuts on his head and other parts of his body have been shared on Twitter.
Calm is however reported to have been restored to the campus with the deployment of heavy police security to the school.
See videos of the clash and the aftermath below:
Viewers discretion???????????????? Legon is not safe now #UGDecides #IndosTv pic.twitter.com/tWJDbQQFBu— IndosTv (@IndosTv_) October 30, 2021
Legon ????????#UGdecides pic.twitter.com/B8YIAZA2Hx— Smile Goddess????❤???? (@iamCherish247) October 30, 2021
Badly injured student of Mensah Sarbah.#UGDecides https://t.co/Ga2D5OMzqH pic.twitter.com/8PrHDxoOVJ— Legon Hyper1 ???? (@Elormdeezy) October 30, 2021
Nbs for legon campus oo. Squad go hurt waaa #UGdecides pic.twitter.com/f7O7AUPBJv— Ohene Benjamin (@benjaminohene71) October 30, 2021
University of Ghana, Legon SRC elections mpo ni...— Maiestas Ⓜ️ You Matter ❤️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) October 30, 2021
They are rehearsing for leadership positions in NDC and NPP. #UGdecidespic.twitter.com/WygJSfMZDW
