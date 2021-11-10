UG SRC Executives fight Dean of Students over unlawful interference

Prof. Godfred Alufa Bokpin

petitioned the school’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor charge of Academic and Students Affairs (ASA) to as a matter of urgency ensure that the Dean of Students Prof. Godfred Alufa Bokpin stops interfering in post-electoral issues of the SRC.

Information gathered by this website indicates that the Dean of Students has set up a seven-member Committee to investigate petitions brought before him after the recently held election; a move which is said to be against the tenets of the SRC Constitution.



In their petition, the new executives including president-elect, Prince Asumadu; vice-president-elect, Wisdom Ndukwe; general secretary-elect, Stephanie Naadu Antwi and treasurer-elect, Daniel Obeng Asamoah stated that post-electoral issues are to be handled by the Judicial Board and therefore the Dean’s seven-member committee contravenes the position of the law.



“The Judicial Board is the stipulated and legal body to hear any election petitions, not the Dean. The decision of the Dean to set up a committee that sidesteps the University of Ghana SRC Judicial Board is, therefore, an illegal interference of his office in the affairs of students. The closest thing to the involvement of the Dean in an electoral dispute is his membership of the SRC appeals board, where he is the sole management official involved,” their petition read in parts.



To them, the move by the Dean of Students needs to be declared unconstitutional by the Pro-Vice-Chancellor ASA, Prof. Daniel Frimpong Ofori.



Petitions

Campus-based Radio station Radio Univers reports that it has sighted the petition brought before the Dean of Students by a group that calls itself Concerned Electoral Commissioners.



According to their report, the group is calling for the results of Mensah Sarbah Hall polling station to be probed the second deputy UGSRC Electoral Commissioner Boaz Asah – Baah Twumasi believes the election results from the Mensah Sarbah hall are ‘not credible due to electoral infractions at the polling station’.



Also, the representative of the losing presidential candidate, Samuel Amos Ofosu at the University of Ghana Computing System (UGCS), Bernard Nana Boahen in his petition said there is the need for the office of the dean of students affairs to annul the results of the online election. He argues that an agreement of having all three electoral commissioners present at the time of the release of the online election was breached.



SRC Election Petitions: Position of UG SRC Constitution



Article 31 clauses (1), (2) and (3) of the University of Ghana SRC constitution stipulates as follow

(1) The validity of the election of an Executive Officer may be challenged by a student of this University who may present a petition for that purpose to the Judicial Board within forty-eight hours after the declaration of the result of the position in respect of which the petition is presented,”



(2) The Judicial Board shall, without prejudice to any provision in this Constitution, decide on the validity of an election within seven days after the petition has been received by the Chairperson of the Judicial Board,



(3) The Chairperson of the Appeals Board, Chairperson of the Judicial Board, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and two members of the General Assembly nominated by the General Assembly shall, within two months after the coming into force of this Constitution, make rules for the practice and procedure for petitions to the Judicial Board challenging the election of a President or Secretary or Treasurer; which rules shall be precedent for such purposes as provided for in this article.